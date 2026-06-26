Spain's Silent Strategy: Preparing for Uruguay

Spain Coach Luis De La Fuente Said His Side Learned Valuable Lessons From Their Goalless Draw With Cape Verde And Must Continue Improving Ahead Of Fridays World Cup Group H Clash Against Uruguay

Spain's football team, under the guidance of coach Luis de la Fuente, managed a goalless draw against Cape Verde, which provided the team with several teachable moments.

De la Fuente expressed that while the match did not yield a win, the lessons learned are invaluable as Spain looks to refine their tactics.

The focus is now on their upcoming World Cup Group H match against Uruguay, where improvements are expected since strategic readiness is key.