Ecuador Stuns Germany: A Historic Upset at FIFA 2026

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has described Germany's unexpected 2-1 defeat against Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as merely disappointing and not a major setback for the team's group standing. While expressing optimism about Germany's trajectory in the tournament, he praised the team's strong start.

Ecuador, initially deemed underdogs, delivered an impressive performance to secure a win over Germany, despite their prior loss to Ivory Coast and draw with Curacao. Ackermann acknowledged Ecuador's historic victory, which secured their spot in the knockout stage for only the second time in World Cup history.

Ahead of a potential Round of 16 clash with France, Ackermann noted the challenge posed by the French team. He also commented on the expanded 48-team World Cup format and inconvenient viewing times for Indian fans. Despite these factors, he expressed confidence in the tournament's quality, supporting the German team's efforts.