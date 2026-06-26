Japan Advances with Impressive Unbeaten Streak Against European Giants

In a gripping finale to their FIFA World Cup group stage, Japan secured their place in the Round of 32 with a 1-1 draw against Sweden. This result not only confirmed their advancement but extended their remarkable streak of 11 unbeaten games against European sides, a record that includes victories over former world champions Germany, Spain, and England.

Statistically, Japan has maintained impressive form against European opponents, demonstrating their ability to compete at the highest level since 2021. With their recent performance, Japan aims to surpass their historical finishes in the tournament's knockout stages, leveraging their strategic prowess and formidable teamwork.

The match began as a tightly contested battle, with both teams showcasing strong defensive tactics. Japan controlled the midfield with tactical precision, although their attempts to score were thwarted by Sweden's organized defense. The second half was marked by exhilarating play, including Daizen Maeda's goal for Japan and Anthony Elanga's equalizer for Sweden, resulting in a thrilling draw that propelled both teams into the next round.