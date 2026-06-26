Belgium Faces Crucial World Cup Clash with Key Players Half-Ready

Belgium prepares for a decisive World Cup match against New Zealand with star players Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku not ready for full matches. Coach Rudi Garcia emphasizes team spirit over individual brilliance as Belgium aims to secure a round of 32 spot following mixed results in the group stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:06 IST
Belgium Faces Crucial World Cup Clash with Key Players Half-Ready
Belgium's Jeremy Doku (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Belgium is gearing up for a critical FIFA World Cup match against New Zealand, with head coach Rudi Garcia confirming that key players Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku are not yet ready for complete 90-minute appearances. This match is vital for Belgium, the 2018 bronze medalists, as they strive to secure a round of 32 position after frustrating draws with Egypt and Iran.

Jeremy Doku rejoined the team on Tuesday after taking leave following the birth of his son. Despite his recent return, Doku is unlikely to play the full match due to fitness concerns stemming from missed training sessions. Coach Garcia expressed his excitement at having Doku back while stressing the importance of collective team effort.

Romelu Lukaku, still in search of his first goal in this World Cup, faces similar limitations. While deemed fit, Lukaku cannot endure a full match, according to Garcia. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Lukaku is expected to contribute on the pitch. Defender Brandon Mechele reiterated the necessity of matching New Zealand's intensity to ensure a favorable outcome for Belgium.

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