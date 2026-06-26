Transatlantic Tariff Tensions: Trump's Digital Tax Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump threatens a 100% tariff on goods from countries imposing digital services taxes on American companies, raising transatlantic trade tensions. The EU hastened to meet a deadline to reduce tariffs, while France insists on maintaining its digital tax on major U.S. tech firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Threatened On Friday A Tariff On All Goods From Any Country That Imposes A Digital Services Tax On American Companies | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:44 IST
Transatlantic Tariff Tensions: Trump's Digital Tax Threat
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U.S. President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by threatening to impose a 100% tariff on goods from any nation that implements a digital services tax targeting American companies.

His ultimatum followed recent discussions among European countries about such measures, which Trump claims unfairly target U.S. firms.

The friction arises amidst ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and EU to lower tariffs, with particular focus on France's digital tax on major tech giants.

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