Concussion Woes: Blair Tickner's Sudden Exit from Third Test
New Zealand bowler Blair Tickner is out of the third Test against England due to concussion. The injury occurred after a blow to his helmet by Jofra Archer. Zak Foulkes replaces Tickner. England ended the day at 223 for two, trailing New Zealand in the series decider at Trent Bridge.
New Zealand cricketer Blair Tickner has been forced to withdraw from the third Test against England following a concussion sustained from a blow to the helmet by England's Jofra Archer.
The 32-year-old was batting at number 10 when the incident occurred and bowled three overs before experiencing nausea, leading to his decision to not return to the field after tea.
Zak Foulkes has been named as Tickner's replacement. As the second day concluded, England was positioned at 223 for two wickets, trailing New Zealand by 215 runs in the Test series decider at Trent Bridge.
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