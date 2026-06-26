Vivaan Sharma Discusses Intense Preparation for 'Raakh'

Vivaan Sharma, featured in Prime Video's 'Raakh', reveals his intensive preparation for portraying Sahil Arora, a protective brother. Set in 1970s Delhi, the series is inspired by the Ranga-Billa case, highlighting the city's turmoil post a brutal crime. He lauds working alongside actors like Sonali Bendre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:49 IST
Vivaan Sharma Discusses Intense Preparation for 'Raakh'
Actor Vivaan Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vivaan Sharma, who recently appeared in Prime Video's 'Raakh', has elaborated on his extensive preparation for his role as Sahil Arora. In an interview with ANI, Sharma explained the filming schedule, noting that while scenes were shot in segments, they adhered to a consistent timetable.

Sharma detailed the meticulous rehearsal process, emphasizing collaboration with an action director to perfectly time the dramatic punches. He invested significant emotional and mental energy into portraying a protective brother, drawing from four years of experience and thorough script study. Concerned about delivering authentic expressions of pain, Sharma engaged in facial muscle exercises to perfect screams and expressions without damaging his voice. He mentally immersed in scenarios involving his character’s sister to bring authenticity to his reactions.

Reflecting on his time with seasoned actresses like Sonali Bendre, Sharma recounted the educational experience. He was particularly impressed by Bendre’s commitment to her role, which facilitated a genuine camaraderie between their characters. 'Raakh', set in late-1970s Delhi and influenced by the notorious Ranga-Billa case, is directed by Prosit Roy and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. The investigative thriller stars Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir with a strong ensemble cast.

'Raakh' is currently streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)

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