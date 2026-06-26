Twin Earthquakes Devastate Venezuela: Race Against Time for Survivors
Venezuela struggles to rescue survivors after major earthquakes near Caracas kill nearly 1,000. Aid arrives slowly, creating frustration over limited equipment. Residents, facing political and economic woes, join efforts to save lives. The disaster may impact interim President Delcy Rodriguez's political position as global support gathers.
Desperate Venezuelans, alongside international rescuers, are in a race against time to find survivors trapped under rubble after twin earthquakes struck Caracas and nearby regions.
The quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, resulted in nearly 1,000 confirmed fatalities as of Friday, with over 3,360 injuries reported. The U.S. Geological Survey predicts a high potential for more than 10,000 deaths.
This disaster highlights Venezuela's struggling infrastructure amid enduring economic and political challenges, amplifying calls for international support and potentially influencing the political future of interim President Delcy Rodriguez.
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