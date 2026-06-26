Indrajit Lankesh Unveils 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh': A Love Story with a Powerful Message

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh is set to release his new film, 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh', which he describes as delivering a powerful message targeted at today's youth. In an interview with ANI, Lankesh revealed that the film, at its core, is a love story depicting a young man's journey to maturity, much like a fine wine. The narrative extends beyond romance to address crucial issues pertinent to Gen Z, involving themes of love and life.

Contrary to assumptions that 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' primarily focuses on the historical partition of India, Lankesh clarifies that it merely serves as one of the film's many layers. The core of the film is a modern love story relatable to today's audience, framed within the context of significant elements of the Partition and Sindh region.

Lankesh emphasizes that 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' reflects the current social climate, offering a commentary on human coexistence in a diverse society fraught with discord. He maintains that the film is a cinematic response to prevailing hatred, promoting messages of humanity. Produced by Sammy Nanwani, the film showcases a diverse cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, and new talents, encapsulating years of Lankesh's cinematic experience.