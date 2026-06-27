Judge Demands DOJ Justification for Dropping Adani Charges

A U.S. judge has asked the Justice Department to explain its choice to drop charges against billionaire Gautam Adani, initially accused of bribery and misleading investors. The case remains pending in a Brooklyn court awaiting further details from prosecutors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Judge Ordered The Justice Department On Friday To Justify Its Decision To Drop Criminal Charges Against Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:36 IST
Judge Demands DOJ Justification for Dropping Adani Charges
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A U.S. judge has ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to explain why it decided to drop criminal charges against Indian magnate Gautam Adani. The move comes after Adani's legal team requested the case's dismissal.

Initially charged in 2024, Adani was accused of bribing Indian government officials to develop a solar project, and allegedly misled U.S. investors about his company's anti-corruption policies. Adani Group has denied all allegations, and the DOJ revealed last month that it would stop pursuing the case.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis has requested more information by July 13, citing insufficient explanation from prosecutors. Meanwhile, Adani's lawyer argues the case is outside U.S. jurisdiction and claims bribery charges cannot be substantiated in India.

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