President Donald Trump Said On Friday He Would Repair The National Mall Reflecting Pool After July

The Trump administration faces mounting challenges over its handling of the National Mall reflecting pool renovation project. Despite the $14 million spent, the effort to rejuvenate the iconic site has come under fire amid allegations of poor workmanship and potential vandalism.

President Trump vowed on Friday to address ongoing issues after the project's completion was marred by visible deterioration, including algae growth and peeling surfaces. The controversy comes as the site undergoes heightened security measures.

Accusations of sabotage have surfaced, with Trump pointing to deliberate acts affecting the project. However, a lack of concrete evidence leaves the issue unsolved, with Park Police investigating possible intentional damages.