Call for Justice: Scrutiny Over Deaths in U.S. Immigration Custody
The United Nations calls for investigations into deaths in U.S. immigration custody, with 19 recorded this year. The U.N. seeks accountability and justice for victims' families. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reviews the situation amid claims of rising death rates since Trump's 2025 anti-immigration campaign.
The United Nations human rights chief has urged independent investigations into the deaths occurring within U.S. immigration custody, with 19 individuals already dead this year, according to official data.
Volker Turk, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasized the need for accountability in a recent statement. The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is currently examining these deaths, extending its review from October 2021 to March 2026.
While the U.S. government maintains there has been no increase in death rates, a Reuters analysis indicates a doubling of the death rate since President Trump's 2025 crackdown on immigration. The number of detainees has reportedly surged by 50% under this intensified policy.
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