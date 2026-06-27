Call for Justice: Scrutiny Over Deaths in U.S. Immigration Custody

The United Nations calls for investigations into deaths in U.S. immigration custody, with 19 recorded this year. The U.N. seeks accountability and justice for victims' families. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reviews the situation amid claims of rising death rates since Trump's 2025 anti-immigration campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United Nations Human Rights Chief On Friday Called For Independent Investigations Into Deaths Of People In Us Immigration Custody | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:37 IST
Call for Justice: Scrutiny Over Deaths in U.S. Immigration Custody

The United Nations human rights chief has urged independent investigations into the deaths occurring within U.S. immigration custody, with 19 individuals already dead this year, according to official data.

Volker Turk, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasized the need for accountability in a recent statement. The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is currently examining these deaths, extending its review from October 2021 to March 2026.

While the U.S. government maintains there has been no increase in death rates, a Reuters analysis indicates a doubling of the death rate since President Trump's 2025 crackdown on immigration. The number of detainees has reportedly surged by 50% under this intensified policy.

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