Power Struggles in Crimea: Navigating Electricity and Fuel Shortages
Crimea's largest city faces power cuts and fuel shortages as emergency crews work to ease the situation. Residents are advised to use appliances sparingly. Restrictions on fuel sales and operating hours for transport and businesses continue as Ukrainian strikes target energy facilities to disrupt Russia's control over the region.
In Crimea's largest city, the Russia-installed governor announced that emergency crews have been addressing power cuts, urging residents to use appliances cautiously to prevent overloads during ongoing electricity and fuel shortages. The municipality has halted fuel sales to private motorists amid these challenges.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city's governor, communicated through Telegram that restrictions on electricity usage have been lifted, asking residents to stagger the use of powerful appliances gradually to stabilize the system. Reserve power sources are temporarily assisting areas still without electricity.
Ukrainian military actions targeting logistics and energy infrastructure in Russia have disrupted supplies, aiming to loosen Russia's grip on Crimea. Despite Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, global recognition of this sovereignty remains limited, and Ukraine maintains a firm stance on reclaiming the region.
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