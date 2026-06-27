Sevilla’s Stalwart: Joaquin Caparros Battles Cancer

Former Sevilla manager Joaquin Caparros has been diagnosed with colon cancer. The 70-year-old, known for transforming the club in early 2000s, currently serves as Sevilla's honorary president. Caparros has coached 248 matches for Sevilla and held roles with other La Liga teams, accumulating over 500 top-division games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Sevilla Manager Joaquin Caparros Has Been Diagnosed With Colon Cancer And Is Undergoing Treatment | Updated: 27-06-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 14:05 IST
Sevilla’s Stalwart: Joaquin Caparros Battles Cancer

Joaquin Caparros, the revered former manager of Sevilla, has been diagnosed with colon cancer, according to an announcement made by the Spanish club. The 70-year-old football icon is currently receiving treatment and has the unwavering support of his family, friends, and the full Sevilla fanbase.

Caparros, who became Sevilla's honorary president in 2022, was instrumental in returning the club to top-flight football in 2000 and maintaining its La Liga status throughout his initial five-year tenure. He also returned in interim coaching roles in 2018, 2019, and 2025.

Throughout his illustrious career, Caparros managed over 248 official matches for Sevilla, setting a club record, and also led other La Liga teams and the Armenian national team. Sevilla FC has expressed its heartfelt support for Caparros during his battle with cancer.

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