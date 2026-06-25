Eastern Cape Steps Up Fight Against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture is intensifying its campaign to contain the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak that has affected several parts of the province since late 2025. Provincial authorities are continuing large-scale vaccination efforts while working closely with farmers, veterinary teams and industry stakeholders to prevent the disease from spreading further and protect one of the province's most important agricultural sectors.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe is expected to lead the latest phase of the vaccination campaign at the Woodlands Dip Tank in the Ngqushwa Local Municipality. The visit marks another milestone in the province's ongoing response, with officials assessing the effectiveness of containment measures while engaging directly with livestock farmers whose livelihoods have been affected by the outbreak. The vaccination programme forms part of a broader strategy aimed at limiting the impact of the highly contagious disease, safeguarding livestock production and protecting access to domestic and international agricultural markets.

Vaccination campaign gains momentum across affected areas

The Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak was first confirmed on 23 December 2025 in Bumbane Village, located in Keiskamahoek within the Amahlathi Local Municipality. The confirmation prompted the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture to introduce a series of emergency measures designed to contain the disease before it could spread to other farming communities across the province.

Since then, veterinary teams have been working in affected areas to vaccinate livestock, monitor animal health and advise farmers on biosecurity measures that can reduce the risk of transmission. The department has also continued surveillance activities to identify new cases quickly and respond before larger outbreaks develop.

During Thursday's visit to the Woodlands Dip Tank, MEC Kontsiwe is expected to evaluate the progress made through the vaccination campaign and meet with farmers, veterinarians and agricultural stakeholders who have been actively involved in the response. The engagement will provide an opportunity to discuss challenges faced by livestock owners while recognising the efforts of veterinary professionals working on the ground to protect animal health.

Officials believe regular communication with farming communities remains essential because successful disease control depends not only on vaccination but also on cooperation between government authorities and livestock owners.

Provincial funding strengthens disease response

A major boost to the Eastern Cape's response came earlier this year when the provincial government allocated R55 million to support efforts aimed at containing the outbreak. The funding enabled the Department of Agriculture to place an order for approximately 1.05 million vaccine doses, significantly expanding the province's capacity to immunise livestock in affected and high-risk areas.

The investment has allowed vaccination teams to increase their operations while ensuring that enough doses are available to support the province's long-term containment strategy. Large-scale vaccination plays a critical role in reducing the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease because it helps protect susceptible livestock populations and lowers the risk of further infections.

Kontsiwe is expected to announce the significance of the latest vaccination milestone during her visit and provide an update on the procurement process supported by the provincial treasury's funding. The department is also expected to outline how the remaining vaccine supplies will be distributed as the campaign continues across different districts.

Provincial authorities view the funding as a vital investment in protecting both livestock farmers and the broader agricultural economy, which depends heavily on healthy animal production and uninterrupted market access.

Protecting farmers and strengthening the livestock sector

Foot-and-Mouth Disease remains one of the most serious animal diseases affecting the livestock industry because of its ability to spread rapidly among cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and pigs. Although the disease does not generally pose a direct threat to human health, outbreaks can lead to severe economic losses through reduced livestock productivity, movement restrictions and trade limitations.

For many farming communities in the Eastern Cape, livestock farming serves as a major source of income, employment and food security. Containing the outbreak is therefore essential not only for protecting animal health but also for safeguarding rural livelihoods and maintaining confidence within the agricultural sector.

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture has reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside farmers, veterinary professionals and industry organisations to ensure that containment measures remain effective throughout the response period. Officials say continued cooperation will be necessary to prevent new infections, strengthen surveillance efforts and help farming communities recover from the impact of the outbreak.

As the vaccination campaign reaches another important stage, provincial authorities remain focused on limiting the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease while providing practical support to livestock owners facing one of the most significant animal health challenges in recent years. The department believes sustained vaccination, ongoing monitoring and close collaboration with farming communities will be critical in restoring stability to the province's livestock industry and protecting its long-term future.