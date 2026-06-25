Cooperative Conference Charts Roadmap for Grassroots Growth

The Ministry of Cooperation on Thursday convened the 8th National Conference on "Sahkar se Samriddhi — From Vision to Ground Reality" in Srinagar, bringing together senior officials from States and Union Territories, cooperative institutions and national federations to review the progress of India's cooperative movement and prepare a roadmap for its next phase of development. The conference focused on translating policy reforms introduced over the past five years into measurable improvements at the grassroots level, with discussions centred on strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), expanding digital adoption and improving service delivery across the cooperative sector.

Organised under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the conference encouraged states to share practical experiences, identify implementation challenges and develop coordinated strategies for building stronger cooperative institutions that contribute to rural prosperity and inclusive economic growth.

Ministry shifts focus from policy to grassroots implementation

Addressing the conference, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, said the establishment of a separate Ministry of Cooperation marked a turning point for India's cooperative movement by shifting its emphasis from regulation to development and service delivery.

He explained that the Ministry has spent the past five years strengthening the institutional foundation of cooperatives, particularly Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), through a series of structural reforms. These include the computerisation of PACS, adoption of model bye-laws, creation of new multipurpose societies, expansion of dairy and fishery cooperatives, diversification of business activities and the establishment of national-level cooperatives for exports, organic products and seeds.

Bhutani said the next stage of reform should concentrate less on numerical achievements and more on improving the quality of institutions, professional management, accountability and measurable outcomes. According to him, policies and support systems have already been established, making effective implementation and visible impact at the village level the government's primary objective.

The conference adopted a state-led format that encouraged governments to present successful models, innovations and local experiences while discussing practical solutions to challenges faced during implementation. This approach allowed participants to exchange ideas that can be replicated across different regions.

Technology and sustainability placed at the centre of reforms

Bhutani said cooperative banks must adopt modern technology platforms to remain competitive in an era where digital financial services and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions have become part of everyday banking. He called for common technology solutions across rural and urban cooperative banks to improve customer service, financial discipline and operational efficiency.

The Secretary also highlighted the importance of National Cooperative Database 2.0, which will enable cooperatives to directly update and validate their information. He said the upgraded digital platform will improve the quality of data available for policy planning, monitoring and decision-making while strengthening transparency across the cooperative sector.

Alongside digital reforms, sustainability emerged as another important focus area during the conference. Bhutani encouraged cooperatives to expand activities in sectors such as dairy, compressed biogas and utilisation of sugar by-products, explaining that these initiatives could convert rural waste into valuable resources while creating additional income for members.

He said cooperative institutions have significant potential to contribute to clean energy production, improve the availability of organic manure and support circular economic practices that benefit both farmers and the environment.

States share best practices and future priorities

The conference included extensive discussions on expanding India's cooperative network by establishing new multipurpose PACS as well as dairy and fishery cooperatives in panchayats that currently remain outside the cooperative system.

Participants also reviewed progress under the World's Largest Grain Storage Plan, with Bhutani urging states to strengthen storage infrastructure and reduce post-harvest losses by bringing warehousing facilities closer to farming communities. The initiative is expected to improve agricultural value chains while increasing the role of cooperatives in rural infrastructure development.

Special sessions focused on cooperative development in the North Eastern States, where representatives discussed region-specific challenges, opportunities and the need for stronger institutional support and improved market access. Delegates emphasised that local conditions require customised approaches to strengthen cooperative institutions in the region.

Representatives from major national organisations, including NABARD, NDDB, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NCCF and NCDC, also participated in the conference. They outlined their role in providing financial support, capacity building, market access and institutional development to strengthen cooperatives across different sectors.

Business diversification within Primary Agricultural Credit Societies received significant attention, with states presenting successful examples of PACS expanding into multiple commercial activities beyond traditional credit services. Delegates agreed that professionally managed, technology-enabled and diversified cooperatives can become vibrant economic institutions capable of creating employment and improving rural incomes.

The conference also explored the role of new national cooperative institutions such as NCEL, NCOL and BBSSL in developing stronger value chains for exports, organic products and quality seeds while improving connections between producers, markets and consumers.

Digital transformation, artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making were identified as essential tools for the future of the cooperative movement. Participants discussed ways to move beyond basic computerisation and build intelligent systems capable of improving governance, service delivery and planning across cooperative institutions.

National federations were asked to prepare state-specific implementation plans for various schemes and work closely with governments to monitor progress, resolve operational challenges and improve outcomes. The conference concluded by identifying actionable priorities and six-month implementation targets for States and Union Territories, reinforcing the Ministry's objective of translating the vision of "Sahkar se Samriddhi" into measurable progress for farmers, cooperative members and rural communities across the country.