Jorge Martin Shines at Dutch Grand Prix: A Return to Pole Glory

Jorge Martin Continued Aprilias Commanding Form At The Dutch Grand Prix By Securing His First Pole Position Of The Season On Saturday

In an electrifying display at the Dutch Grand Prix, Jorge Martin clinched his first pole position of the season, continuing Aprilia's dominance. Beating teammate Marco Bezzecchi in a fierce qualifying round, Martin ended a 600-day pole position drought at Assen, often dubbed the Cathedral of Motorcycling.

Expressing his elation, Martin noted, "To get a pole position in Assen is so emotional. It is one of the biggest moments of my career." Meanwhile, Ai Ogura made it an all-Aprilia front row by qualifying second, though just 0.011 seconds behind Martin.

Elsewhere, Francesco Bagnaia secured fifth for Ducati, and defending champion Marc Marquez faced challenges, starting from seventh after track limit infringements. Notably, Pedro Acosta starts eighth after further mechanical issues, and Alex Marquez remains a wildcard for the weekend following a Friday crash.