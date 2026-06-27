An Aircraft About The Size Of A Car Flew Into The Tallest Building In Beijing On Friday

A rare aviation incident occurred in Beijing on Friday when a car-sized aircraft crashed into the city's tallest building. The incident, witnessed by many locals, highlighted Beijing's tightly controlled airspace regulations.

This crash stands out due to Beijing's comprehensive airspace management, which is designed to prevent such occurrences.

Review of past records from aviation authorities and Chinese state media shows several incidents involving small aircraft over the past 20 years, underscoring ongoing concerns about aviation safety in the region.