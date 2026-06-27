Scorching Heatwave Shatters Records Across Europe

Germany And Italy Endured Sweltering Conditions On Saturday As A Heatwave Linked To Dozens Of Deaths In Western Europe Spread Eastwards After Temperatures Broke Records Above Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit Britain

A scorching heatwave has engulfed Western and Eastern Europe, causing record-breaking temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius and resulting in significant disruptions across multiple countries.

Scientists identify the heatwave as a consequence of man-made climate change, with Germany witnessing a peak temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius near Saarbruecken. Authorities across Europe struggle to mitigate the impacts as the heat maintains its grip.

Rail travel and public events face cancellations and modifications in countries like Germany, France, and Italy, while infrastructure faces damage from the intense heat. As the Omega block weather pattern persists, citizens are urged to conserve water and stay safe.