The Great American State Fair kicked off with vibrant celebrations, including a massive Ferris wheel and a variety of food stalls, on Washington's National Mall for the U.S.'s 250th anniversary. However, the event has not been without controversy.

President Donald Trump inaugurated the festivities with a rally that prompted the withdrawal of several performances due to its political undertones. Critics have argued that the fair, meant to honor American heritage, has become too politicized, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Some states have opted out, questioning the event's partisan nature and costs. The fair's lack of acknowledgment of critical historical issues reflects broader debates about historical narratives, but attendees mostly enjoyed the fair for its entertainment value.