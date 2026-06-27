UNESCO and SEVENTEEN Expand Global Youth Grant Programme

UNESCO and K-pop group SEVENTEEN have announced the expansion of their joint youth empowerment initiative, "Going Together – For Youth Creativity and Well-Being," marking a new chapter in their partnership to support young people driving positive change in their communities.

The announcement was made during a high-level event at UNESCO Headquarters, where JOSHUA, a member of SEVENTEEN and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, joined UNESCO officials and young changemakers to celebrate the programme's achievements and officially launch its Scale-Up Phase. The event also highlighted ten outstanding youth-led projects that will receive additional funding and mentorship to expand their impact.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said young people are already shaping the world through their creativity and innovation. He noted that UNESCO and SEVENTEEN share a common goal of empowering youth by supporting practical solutions that reduce inequality, promote sustainable development and contribute to building peaceful societies.

Programme Reaches Thousands Across the World

Since its launch, the Going Together initiative has become an important platform for supporting young leaders working on issues that directly affect their communities. The programme has already provided grants to 100 youth-led projects across 64 countries, allowing young innovators to turn ideas into meaningful action.

According to UNESCO, these projects have directly benefited more than 21,000 people while reaching over 1.2 million people online through awareness campaigns and digital engagement. Together, the initiatives have delivered more than 700 community-based activities, covering a wide range of issues including mental health, arts, cultural heritage, social inclusion and youth empowerment.

The event also celebrated the second anniversary of SEVENTEEN's appointment as UNESCO's first Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, a role the group accepted in June 2024. Since then, the partnership has combined UNESCO's global expertise with the group's international influence to encourage young people to develop creative solutions for local and global challenges.

Speaking at the event, JOSHUA said it was an honour to return to UNESCO Headquarters for the third time and celebrate the achievements of the Global Youth Grant Scheme alongside inspiring young leaders. Reflecting on SEVENTEEN's journey together as a group for more than a decade, he said trust, teamwork and shared dreams have also been the foundation of the youth-led projects supported through the initiative.

He added that witnessing the programme's progress has strengthened the group's belief that young people already possess the ability to create meaningful change, and SEVENTEEN will continue supporting their ambitions and encouraging them to make an even greater impact in their communities.

Ten Projects Selected for Expansion

The newly launched Scale-Up Phase will run until December 2026 and will provide additional financial support and mentorship to 10 projects selected from the original group of 100 grant recipients. The projects were chosen because of their strong potential to expand their reach and create lasting change.

The selected initiatives cover diverse themes including youth empowerment, mental health, literacy, environmental awareness, cultural expression and helping young people reconnect with nature. UNESCO said the projects demonstrate the creativity, innovation and leadership that young people are bringing to communities around the world.

During the event, several youth grantees shared personal stories explaining why they launched their projects and how their experiences inspired them to address challenges affecting their communities. They also joined discussions with JOSHUA on the role of creativity, art and culture in promoting well-being, strengthening communities and inspiring positive social change.

Through the expanded Going Together initiative, UNESCO and SEVENTEEN hope to give promising youth-led projects the resources, guidance and visibility needed to grow their impact even further. The partnership continues to demonstrate how collaboration between international organizations and cultural leaders can empower young people to transform ideas into practical solutions that improve lives and build stronger, more inclusive communities.