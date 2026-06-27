Heatwave Forces Output Cut at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant

Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant reduced the output of one reactor by 243 MW due to high water temperatures in the Danube River, exacerbated by a record heatwave. The cooling water temperature, surpassing the intervention threshold, necessitated this action by the operator, MVM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungarys Paks Nuclear Power Plant Cut Output On One Of Its Four Reactors By Mw Due To High Water Temperature On The Danube River During A Record Heatwave | Updated: 27-06-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 20:57 IST
Heatwave Forces Output Cut at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant
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Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant has been forced to cut the output of one of its reactors by 243 megawatts. The reduction follows a rise in the Danube River's water temperature, which has soared amid a record-breaking heatwave.

According to a statement from the plant's operator, MVM, morning measurements revealed the cooling water temperature downstream had reached 29.7 degrees Celsius. This figure exceeds the plant's 29.5-degree intervention threshold.

The decision underscores the challenges posed by climate extremes in maintaining nuclear plant operations, highlighting potential impacts on energy output during heatwaves.

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