Heatwave Forces Output Cut at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant

Hungarys Paks Nuclear Power Plant Cut Output On One Of Its Four Reactors By Mw Due To High Water Temperature On The Danube River During A Record Heatwave

Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant has been forced to cut the output of one of its reactors by 243 megawatts. The reduction follows a rise in the Danube River's water temperature, which has soared amid a record-breaking heatwave.

According to a statement from the plant's operator, MVM, morning measurements revealed the cooling water temperature downstream had reached 29.7 degrees Celsius. This figure exceeds the plant's 29.5-degree intervention threshold.

The decision underscores the challenges posed by climate extremes in maintaining nuclear plant operations, highlighting potential impacts on energy output during heatwaves.