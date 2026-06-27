Budapest's First Pride March Post-Orban Sparks Optimism for LGBTQ+ Rights

More than 10,000 Hungarians braved the blistering heat to participate in Budapest's first annual Pride march since Viktor Orban's election defeat in April. The event, marked by vibrant displays of rainbow and European Union flags, symbolizes a renewed hope for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

Last year, the march turned into a large anti-government demonstration when Orban, known for his conservative policies targeting LGBTQ+ rights, attempted to ban it. However, following the political victory of Peter Magyar's centre-right Tisza party, the ban was lifted, allowing the march to proceed without hindrance.

Participants expressed optimism regarding future rights related to adoption and marriage. Fanni Fajth, an 18-year-old student, noted the positive change in mood and hopes for equal rights. The shift in politics has not only affected legislation, but it also brought a more relaxed atmosphere, according to Mate Tarnai, a 51-year-old chemist. While Magyar, the new conservative leader, urges patience regarding legislative changes, many express hope that his government will foster a more inclusive society.