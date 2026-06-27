Heatwave Forces Output Cut at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant

Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant has reduced output by 243 MW on one reactor due to the high temperature of the Danube River during a heatwave. The plant's operator, MVM, reported that cooling water downstream reached 29.7°C, exceeding the 29.5°C threshold for intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungarys Paks Nuclear Power Plant Cut Output On One Of Its Four Reactors By Mw Due To High Water Temperature On The Danube River Amid A Record Heatwave | Updated: 27-06-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 20:42 IST
Heatwave Forces Output Cut at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant
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Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant has been compelled to cut output on one of its reactors by 243 megawatts. The decision comes as a direct result of soaring water temperatures in the Danube River, heightened by the persisting heatwave, as reported by plant operator MVM on Saturday.

The water temperature, essential for reactor cooling, reached 29.7 degrees Celsius—surpassing the critical intervention threshold set at 29.5 degrees Celsius. This was confirmed by a measurement taken in the morning.

Subsequent to the findings, engineers initiated a reduction in the output of reactor 3 at precisely 1400 GMT, as detailed in MVM’s official announcement.

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