Tremors in the Hindu Kush: Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan and Pakistan

A significant earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday, affecting areas as far as Pakistan. Many residents fled their homes in panic. There were no initial reports of casualties, but assessments are ongoing. Earlier, Pakistan experienced a separate earthquake on the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Strong Earthquake Struck Afghanistans Hindu Kush Region On Saturday | Updated: 27-06-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 20:31 IST
Tremors in the Hindu Kush: Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan and Pakistan
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On Saturday, a powerful earthquake shook Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, reverberating across the border into Pakistan, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremors prompted residents in Pakistan's Swat district to flee their homes in panic.

Eyewitness Daniyal Ahmad described the quake as significant and long-lasting, with visible panic among women and children. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, ongoing checks continue, according to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the earthquake's magnitude at 6 with a depth of 100 km. Earlier the same day, a 5.4 magnitude quake hit Pakistan, underscoring the region's seismic activity.

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