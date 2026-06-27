Tremors in the Hindu Kush: Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan and Pakistan

On Saturday, a powerful earthquake shook Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, reverberating across the border into Pakistan, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremors prompted residents in Pakistan's Swat district to flee their homes in panic.

Eyewitness Daniyal Ahmad described the quake as significant and long-lasting, with visible panic among women and children. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, ongoing checks continue, according to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the earthquake's magnitude at 6 with a depth of 100 km. Earlier the same day, a 5.4 magnitude quake hit Pakistan, underscoring the region's seismic activity.