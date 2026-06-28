Baptism Tragedy: Plane Crash in Tomblaine
Authorities responded to a civilian aircraft incident in Tomblaine, northeastern France, on Sunday. The crash involved a plane transporting individuals for a baptism, as reported by L'Est Republicain, a local newspaper. The severity of the incident and the number of casualties are under investigation.
On Sunday, authorities were urgently called to the scene of a civilian aircraft crash in the town of Tomblaine, located in northeastern France, according to official statements from the local prefecture.
Local newspaper L'Est Republicain provided further details, indicating that the ill-fated flight was carrying a group of people en route to a baptism ceremony when the tragic accident occurred.
At this time, the extent of the incident, including potential casualties and injuries, is still being thoroughly investigated by the relevant authorities.