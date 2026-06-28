England Test Captain Ben Stokes Announces Retirement

England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Ongoing Test Match With New Zealand

England's Test cricket landscape witnesses a historic moment as Ben Stokes, the revered Test captain, announces his retirement. The decision was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday, as Stokes prepares to hang up his boots following the current match against New Zealand.

This announcement marks the end of a remarkable era for the 35-year-old cricketer, who first donned the white-ball jersey in 2011. Since assuming the captaincy in 2022, Stokes has been a pivotal figure in shaping the England Test team's strategies and successes.

Stokes' departure will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on England's cricket history, as fans and fellow players reflect on his significant contributions to the sport over the years.