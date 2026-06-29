Teyana Taylor Shines at BET Awards with Iconic Honor

Teyana Taylor emerged as a standout figure at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, earning several accolades for her contributions to the arts. Among her awards was the prestigious Icon of the Year, presented by music legend Janet Jackson. Taylor's other wins included the Fashion Vanguard Award, Best Actress, and Video Director of the Year for her work on the short film 'Escape Room.' During her emotional acceptance speech for Icon of the Year, Taylor paid tribute to Jackson, further emphasizing gratitude for her career achievements.

The BET Awards, which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, also celebrated other significant figures in the entertainment landscape. Comedian Druski, the youngest host in the show's history, opened the touching and amusing ceremony with his comedic pastor routine. It set the tone for a night filled with notable performances by artists like Cardi B, Raye, T.I., and Kehlani. Sylvia Rhone was another honoree, receiving the BET Ultimate Icon Award for her extraordinary impact in the music industry and the Black community.

Rhone, a trailblazer in the music world, highlighted the enduring power of Black creativity and its cultural influence. Her acknowledgment added depth to the evening's celebration of talent, creativity, and heritage, which also saw honors for Cardi B as Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Lauryn Hill with the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award.