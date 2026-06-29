Hyderabad Heroes Clinch HSBC Rugby Title with Stellar Performance, Chiranjeevi Applauds

Hyderabad Heroes triumphed over Mumbai Dreamers 41-17 in the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2 final. Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela praised Rahul Bose's dedication to the sport. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's attendance at the event was also highlighted. Bengaluru Bravehearts secured third place by defeating Chennai Bulls 22-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:16 IST
Hyderabad Heroes Clinch HSBC Rugby Title with Stellar Performance, Chiranjeevi Applauds
Chiranjeevi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a thrilling conclusion to the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2, Hyderabad Heroes emerged victorious after defeating the Mumbai Dreamers 41-17. The decisive victory marked a standout performance by the Heroes, prompted praise from revered actor Chiranjeevi Konidela for actor and rugby administrator Rahul Bose's pivotal role in the sport's development.

On the sidelines of the final match, Chiranjeevi lauded the impeccable organization of the tournament and acknowledged the significant presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Heroes showcased a clinical game, capitalizing on defensive turnovers, with Francisco Cosculluela and Javier Moreno making significant contributions to secure a comfortable lead.

Despite Mumbai's initial dominance in possession, Hyderabad's resolute defense was unyielding, leading to several critical counter-attacks. The second half saw Hyderabad maintain its dominant form. Bengaluru Bravehearts claimed a narrow 22-19 victory over Chennai Bulls in the third-place play-off, concluding a competitive season.

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