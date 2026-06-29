Hyderabad Heroes Clinch HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2 Title

In a thrilling finale to the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2, the Hyderabad Heroes outclassed the Mumbai Dreamers with a decisive 41-17 victory in Hyderabad. Actor Mrunal Thakur, in attendance at the grand finale, expressed her admiration for the event and commended the hard work of the organizers and players. She encouraged rugby enthusiasts to experience the excitement firsthand in the coming seasons.

On the field, Hyderabad Heroes showcased their tactical prowess and disciplined gameplay. While the Mumbai Dreamers initially controlled possession, Hyderabad's formidable defense thwarted their scoring efforts. Key moments included Francisco Cosculluela's pivotal steal, leading to scoring opportunities for teammates like Taitaifono Tavita and Shivam Shukla. Maurice Longbottom's drop goal further secured Hyderabad's lead going into halftime.

Despite a spirited comeback attempt from Mumbai, spearheaded by Ethan McFarland, the Heroes maintained their dominance. Diego Ardao and Kevin Wekesa made notable contributions, with Terio Tamani extending the lead in the final stages. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bravehearts clinched a narrow 22-19 victory over the Chennai Bulls to claim third place. The season concluded with celebrations and a promising outlook for the next installment.