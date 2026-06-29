James Norton to Embark on Hamlet Role in West End's Upcoming Production

In a highly anticipated announcement, James Norton has been confirmed for the titular role in a forthcoming London West End production of Shakespeare's tragedy, "Hamlet." Directed by Thomas Ostermeier, a renowned figure in German theatre, the production is slated for a fall 2027 debut.

This production marks a significant milestone for Ostermeier as it will be his first time directing Shakespeare in the English language. Known for an international German-language tour of "Hamlet," Ostermeier expressed his excitement about this new venture and praised Norton's suitability for the role.

James Norton, who recently starred in 'A Little Life' and appears in HBO's "House of the Dragon," expressed his excitement and sense of responsibility in taking on such an iconic role under Ostermeier's direction. The theatre company Wessex Grove hands production duties, known for its award-winning streak in recent years.