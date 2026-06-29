Revolutionizing Indian Cinema: Strategies for a Competitive Future

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry, led by Ashwini Vaishnaw, is implementing structural reforms to elevate Indian cinema's global competitiveness. A high-level Study Group, chaired by Prasoon Joshi, will explore modern technologies and funding avenues. The Ministry also introduces model cinema regulations to standardize practices nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:40 IST
Revolutionizing Indian Cinema: Strategies for a Competitive Future
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to enhance India's film industry, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw convened a high-level meeting, issuing directives for immediate structural reforms. A new Study Group, led by Prasar Bharati's chairperson Prasoon Joshi, is tasked with examining the opportunities and challenges facing Indian cinema.

This expert panel will focus on leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and virtual production, aiming to make Indian films more competitive in global markets. Additionally, the group will address film financing hurdles, exploring new funding avenues and engaging with state governments for collaborative growth.

To bolster cinema infrastructure nationwide, the Ministry is advocating for the adoption of model state cinema regulations, designed in consultation with industry stakeholders. These measures aim to modernize and increase the number of cinema screens, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas, thus fostering a more robust and unified Indian film industry.

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