Annu Kapoor Celebrates 44 Years in Cinema, Preps for ‘Uttar Da Puttar’ Release

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor celebrates his 44-year-long journey in cinema, expressing gratitude to mentors and colleagues who shaped his career. His upcoming film, 'Uttar Da Puttar,' set for a 2026 release, features a unique Vastu-inspired premise, reflecting his continual exploration of new artistic horizons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:28 IST
Annu Kapoor Celebrates 44 Years in Cinema, Preps for ‘Uttar Da Puttar’ Release
Actor Annu Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career, celebrating 44 years in the film industry. During an interview with ANI, Kapoor reflected on his humble beginnings, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the support he received throughout his career. Born in Bhopal, educated in Delhi, and now working in Mumbai, Kapoor credits his successful journey to the love and acceptance he has received as an artist.

Kapoor acknowledged the pivotal role his elder brother, Ranjit Kapoor, played in guiding him to Mumbai, where he began his acting career. Reminiscing about his initial days in the city, Kapoor expressed deep appreciation for those who contributed to his growth, including the late actors and filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Mrinal Sen, Yash Chopra, and his co-actors like Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. He also shared a special bond with actor Amitabh Bachchan, for whom he expressed immense respect and gratitude.

As Kapoor looks forward to new opportunities, he will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Uttar Da Puttar.' The film, directed by Ravinder Siwach, explores offbeat themes of destiny and faith through a Vastu-inspired narrative. With the film set to release worldwide on July 24, 2026, Kapoor continues to embrace diverse roles, adding new dimensions to his storied career.

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