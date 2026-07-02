Bayeux Tapestry: A Masterpiece Returns Home After 1,000 Years

The British Museum's exhibition of the Bayeux Tapestry, a historic 11th-century artwork, has sold out its first tickets. Showcasing the tapestry outside France for the first time in nearly a millennium, it marks a significant cultural event, highlighting strengthened Anglo-French relations post-Brexit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The First Tickets For The British Museums Exhibition Of The Bayeux Tapestry | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:56 IST
Bayeux Tapestry: A Masterpiece Returns Home After 1,000 Years
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The British Museum's latest attraction, the age-old Bayeux Tapestry, has garnered an unparalleled wave of interest, with tickets selling out within hours of release. The exhibit marks the first time in nearly 1,000 years that the tapestry will be displayed outside France.

The tapestry, an intricate portrayal of the 1066 Norman Conquest of England, has yielded the museum a record-breaking £2.5 million in sales. Director Nicholas Cullinan expressed awe at the enthusiastic turnout, with online queues topping 80,000, asserting the exhibit offers a rare historical glimpse.

Lent by France, the tapestry's temporary residency in London underlines improving Anglo-French diplomatic ties, especially after Brexit. Meticulously preserved, it will arrive through the Channel Tunnel, with its showcasing planned until July 2027 in a specially designed glass case.

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