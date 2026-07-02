Vatican Excommunicates Breakaway Catholic Group for Unauthorized Ordinations

The Vatican Said On Thursday That Priests And Lay Catholics Who Are Part Of A Breakaway Rightwing Catholic Group That Ordained Bishops Without Pope Leos Approval Were In Schism With The Wider Church And Now Excommunicated In A Strong Decree

The Vatican announced Thursday that members of a right-wing Catholic faction, the Society of St. Pius X, have been excommunicated for ordaining bishops without Pope Leo's approval, creating a schism within the Church.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith labeled their sacraments illicit, citing the group's rejection of the Church's Vatican II reforms.

Members can return to communion by meeting with their bishops, while priests must also seek papal forgiveness and acknowledge Church reforms.