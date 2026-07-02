Vatican Excommunicates Breakaway Catholic Group for Unauthorized Ordinations
The Vatican has excommunicated priests and lay Catholics affiliated with the Swiss-based Society of St. Pius X, a right-wing group that ordained bishops without papal approval, putting them in schism with the Church. The decree underscores the Church's adherence to the reforms of the Second Vatican Council.
The Vatican announced Thursday that members of a right-wing Catholic faction, the Society of St. Pius X, have been excommunicated for ordaining bishops without Pope Leo's approval, creating a schism within the Church.
The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith labeled their sacraments illicit, citing the group's rejection of the Church's Vatican II reforms.
Members can return to communion by meeting with their bishops, while priests must also seek papal forgiveness and acknowledge Church reforms.
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