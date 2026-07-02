South Africa Launches National Science Month with Focus on Innovation

South Africa will celebrate National Science Month (NSM) throughout July with a nationwide programme designed to boost scientific literacy, encourage innovation and strengthen public engagement in science, technology and innovation (STI). The campaign will officially begin on 4 July 2026 at the Vaal University of Technology Southern Gauteng Science and Technology Park in Sebokeng under the theme "Science, Technology and Innovation are for everyone."

Led by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and implemented through the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA) of the National Research Foundation, the initiative encourages people of all ages to understand how science shapes everyday life and supports national development. This year's launch also coincides with Nelson Mandela Month, with activities recognising the former President's legacy by linking science, education and community development.

Inspiring young people to pursue science careers

A major focus of this year's programme is encouraging more young South Africans to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and innovation. Schools across the country are being encouraged to take part in science competitions, exhibitions and discussions on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. Programmes such as the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists will continue to provide opportunities for learners to develop research skills and showcase innovative ideas.

Government believes increasing youth participation in science-related fields will strengthen South Africa's future workforce, drive economic growth and improve the country's global competitiveness.

Research achievements highlight growing innovation

South Africa continues to expand its scientific and research capabilities. In 2023, the country produced 25,775 scientific publications, ranking 29th in the world and second in Africa, with strong international influence in health sciences, natural sciences and the humanities. Innovation in agriculture has also advanced, with applications for plant breeders' rights rising from 263 in 2022 to 318 in 2023, placing South Africa among the world's leading countries in this area.

Health research investment has more than doubled over the past decade, increasing from R4.7 billion in 2013/14 to R10 billion in 2022/23, and now represents nearly a quarter of the country's total research and development spending.

South Africa is also growing its space capabilities, having launched nine objects into space during 2023, while universities such as the Cape Peninsula University of Technology continue to train future scientists and engineers through nanosatellite development programmes. Throughout July, National Science Month events will showcase how science and technology are helping improve healthcare, expand access to clean water, tackle climate change and create new economic opportunities. The government has encouraged all South Africans to participate in the activities and discover how innovation can contribute to a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous future.