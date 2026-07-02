Eskom Reviews Diesel Contract Probe as Legal Process Continues

Eskom has received the final report from an independent investigation into alleged irregularities involving diesel fuel procurement and storage contracts, with the findings now undergoing internal legal and governance reviews before any further action is taken.

The investigation was launched in March 2025 by Eskom's Group Investigations and Security (GIS) division after concerns emerged during the management of contracts linked to load-shedding operations. The inquiry was also prompted by whistleblower information received by the power utility.

Eskom said the independent forensic firm has completed its comprehensive report, which is now being examined through corporate governance, legal review and quality assurance processes to ensure the findings meet the evidentiary standards required for possible disciplinary or legal proceedings.

Scope of inquiry expanded to strengthen evidence

The power utility explained that the investigation was broadened after an interim report identified the need for additional evidence. The expanded review included further analysis of documents, supplementary interviews and digital forensic examinations of key records related to the contracts.

Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane said the company is handling the matter carefully to ensure that any action taken is supported by a strong legal foundation. He said Eskom remains committed to implementing corrective measures based on the investigation's findings while ensuring that due process is followed. The utility expects to provide an update once the quality assurance process is completed, which is anticipated by the end of July.

Hawks investigating possible criminal offences

Eskom confirmed that the matter has been referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) for further investigation. The utility said it will not release details of the report at this stage because legal, disciplinary and possible criminal processes are still underway. Releasing information prematurely, it said, could compromise the next phase of the investigation and any future proceedings.

Eskom also encouraged employees and members of the public to continue reporting suspected wrongdoing through its established whistleblowing channels, assuring that all reports are handled confidentially and taken seriously.