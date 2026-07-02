South Africa Repatriates Thousands Through Coordinated Migration Drive

Speaking during a visit to the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Schreiber said more than 30,000 people had already been repatriated from eThekwini alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:31 IST
South Africa Repatriates Thousands Through Coordinated Migration Drive
During his visit, Schreiber inspected both facilities and said the new temporary centre provides a more dignified environment for those awaiting repatriation. Image Credit: X(@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African government has processed more than 500 buses to repatriate thousands of undocumented foreign nationals as part of its coordinated migration management programme, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber has announced.

Speaking during a visit to the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Schreiber said more than 30,000 people had already been repatriated from eThekwini alone. He revealed that the government has so far processed 525 buses, describing the operation as one of the country's largest coordinated migration efforts. According to the minister, the scale of the programme reflects the government's commitment to enforcing immigration laws while managing the process in an organised and lawful manner.

Centralised facility streamlines processing

Schreiber, who serves on the government's Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, said authorities had shifted from using multiple processing centres across the country to a single, centralised facility in Musina. He explained that bringing officials from the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other government departments together at one location has improved coordination and made the repatriation process more efficient.

The minister acknowledged that the operation remains complex, with around 4,000 people still being accommodated at the Showgrounds facility. He said the government plans to complete processing at that site while directing all new arrivals to a temporary repatriation centre built by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Government pledges lawful and dignified migration management

During his visit, Schreiber inspected both facilities and said the new temporary centre provides a more dignified environment for those awaiting repatriation. The site includes essential services such as water, food, sanitation facilities and on-site processing by relevant government departments.

His visit followed demonstrations against illegal immigration held across South Africa on 30 June. Earlier this week, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration reaffirmed that the government remains committed to managing migration through lawful, coordinated and constitutional measures. The committee said its goal is to ensure immigration laws are enforced, borders remain secure, communities are protected, businesses compete fairly and the dignity and constitutional rights of all people are respected.

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