From Garage to Green: David Howard's Remarkable Journey to the Open Championship

David Howard, an amateur golfer from County Cork, overcame cystic fibrosis and a low amateur ranking to qualify for the Open Championship. New drug therapies have given him hope and a renewed perspective. His journey seeks to inspire others with cystic fibrosis, showing it's not the end of the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irish Amateur Golfer David Howard | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:55 IST
From Garage to Green: David Howard's Remarkable Journey to the Open Championship

David Howard, an amateur golfer from County Cork, Ireland, woke up on Wednesday to confirm that his incredible qualification for this year's Open Championship was indeed a reality. Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of seven, the 27-year-old achieved this milestone against significant odds.

Howard, ranked 1,456th among amateur players, turned to golf full-time only 18 months ago. His journey to the prestigious tournament is largely due to advances in drug therapies, which have offered him a 'new lease on life.' Ireland has one of the highest incidences of cystic fibrosis globally, making Howard's achievement even more notable.

Howard plans to compete for the Silver Medal for the leading amateur at the championship. His story is a testament to perseverance and aims to inspire others with cystic fibrosis that the condition doesn't preclude reaching extraordinary heights.

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