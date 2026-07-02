Political Power Struggle: Kyrgyzstan's Turbulent Ties

In a significant development, Kyrgyzstan's former security chief, alongside the chief prosecutor and parliamentary speaker, was convicted for conspiring to overthrow President Sadyr Japarov. This legal move follows Japarov's consolidation of power in the Central Asian nation of seven million, known for its political volatility and economic dependence on remittances.

Kamchybek Tashiev, once a key political ally to Japarov, was removed from his position as security chief in February, leading to a rift that now symbolizes the broader instability in Kyrgyzstan. Tashiev, along with former parliamentary speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, ex-prosecutor general Kurmankul Zulushev, and five others, received four-year probationary sentences, marking a noteworthy phase in the country's political landscape.

The case gained traction following a controversial letter that suggested an early presidential election, according to prosecutors. This friction between former allies underscores the tension in a country at the forefront of regional economic exchanges, especially as Kyrgyzstan faces scrutiny over its stance on re-exporting goods to Russia amidst Western sanctions.