Alexander Ovechkin's Triumphant Return!

Alexander Ovechkin, NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, signs a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals, marking his 22nd season. The iconic forward, who turns 41 in September, is eager to rejoin his teammates and help the Capitals strive for another playoff spot and potential Stanley Cup victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Forward Alexander Ovechkin | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:30 IST
Alexander Ovechkin's Triumphant Return!

Russian forward, Alexander Ovechkin, has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, marking an impressive return for what will be his 22nd NHL season.

The 41-year-old record-breaking scorer expressed his enthusiasm in a statement, emphasizing his desire to contribute to the team's success and aim for a playoff position.

Ovechkin's new contract with the Capitals includes an average annual value of $4.25 million, reinforcing his pivotal role with the team as they strategize for the upcoming season.

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