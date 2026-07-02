Alexander Ovechkin's Triumphant Return!

Russian forward, Alexander Ovechkin, has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, marking an impressive return for what will be his 22nd NHL season.

The 41-year-old record-breaking scorer expressed his enthusiasm in a statement, emphasizing his desire to contribute to the team's success and aim for a playoff position.

Ovechkin's new contract with the Capitals includes an average annual value of $4.25 million, reinforcing his pivotal role with the team as they strategize for the upcoming season.