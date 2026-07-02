Pubs Open Early for England's World Cup Clash Against Mexico

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces pubs will open early to air England's World Cup 2026 match against Mexico. England and Mexico meet after impressive group performances, with both teams having shown resilient defense and attack prowess. Fans eagerly await the Round of 16 clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:34 IST
Pubs Open Early for England's World Cup Clash Against Mexico
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that pubs across the country will open early on Monday, July 6, to screen England's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Mexico. In a social media video, Starmer encouraged fans to gather and show their support for the Three Lions.

England's journey to the Round of 16 has been marked by notable performances, including a 4-2 victory against Croatia, a goalless draw with Ghana, and a decisive 2-0 win over Panama. In a thrilling Round of 32 match, England overcame Congo DR 2-1, thanks to two goals from captain Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, co-hosts Mexico have also impressed, starting their campaign with a clean sweep in the group stage. Wins against South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia, followed by a 2-0 triumph over Ecuador, ended a streak of World Cup knockout-stage exits. As England and Mexico prepare to face off, anticipation is at a fever pitch.

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