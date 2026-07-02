Tragedy at Madapattana: Quarry Collapse Claims Seven Lives

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar visited a Bengaluru hospital to meet families of seven workers killed in a quarry collapse. The accident occurred in Madapattana, trapping laborers under a massive boulder. State officials are investigating the incident as the government pledges support for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:29 IST
Tragedy at Madapattana: Quarry Collapse Claims Seven Lives
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a visit to hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday visited the Rajarajeshwari Hospital in Bengaluru, where he met with the families of the seven workers who lost their lives in a quarry collapse in the Madapattana area. He ensured the grieving families that they would receive all necessary support from the government.

Accompanied by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and MLAs ST Somashekhar and AC Srinivas, Shivakumar also met with the injured workers receiving treatment at the hospital. The tragic incident, which took place on Thursday morning, resulted in the loss of seven lives and injured several others as boulders fell at the quarry site.

The deceased were from Bihar and were working as daily-wage laborers at the site. The Karnataka government, led by Home Minister Priyank Kharge, is currently investigating the situation alongside the Mines and Geology Department, with more details expected soon.

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