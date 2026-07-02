Legacy of Courage: The Story of Lam Wing-kee

Renowned Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee, who sought asylum in Taiwan fearing persecution by Chinese authorities, has passed away at the age of 70. His death was confirmed by the South China Morning Post, citing Taiwanese media.

Lam fled to Taiwan in 2019 after being detained by Chinese agents in 2015. He was working at a Hong Kong bookshop known for its critical publications against the Chinese leadership.

Admitted to Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei, Lam's health deteriorated rapidly, leading to a coma and his eventual passing on Thursday evening, according to local reports.