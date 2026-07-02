Legacy of Courage: The Story of Lam Wing-kee

Renowned Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee, known for his defiance against Chinese persecution, died at 70 in Taiwan. Fleeing to Taiwan in 2019 after being detained in 2015, Lam was admitted to a Taipei hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Thursday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong Bookseller Lam Wingkee | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:52 IST
Legacy of Courage: The Story of Lam Wing-kee

Renowned Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee, who sought asylum in Taiwan fearing persecution by Chinese authorities, has passed away at the age of 70. His death was confirmed by the South China Morning Post, citing Taiwanese media.

Lam fled to Taiwan in 2019 after being detained by Chinese agents in 2015. He was working at a Hong Kong bookshop known for its critical publications against the Chinese leadership.

Admitted to Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei, Lam's health deteriorated rapidly, leading to a coma and his eventual passing on Thursday evening, according to local reports.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026