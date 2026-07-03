Yash Applauds Huma Qureshi's Daring Role in 'Baby Do Die Do'

Acclaimed actor Yash has lavished praise on his 'Toxic' co-star, Huma Qureshi, for her exceptional dual role as lead actress and producer in the newly released film 'Baby Do Die Do'. In a heartfelt Instagram story, he shared the film's poster, emphasizing Qureshi's challenging journey to success.

"Success comes in many forms, but @iamhumaq chose the difficult path," Yash remarked. He explained how the production process was fraught with late nights, budget battles, and unyielding belief in a script that others dismissed. Yash expressed immense pride in Qureshi, acknowledging her performance as a quiet yet commendable act of bravery.

The film, which debuted in theaters on July 3, casts Qureshi as a female assassin, propelling her into a complex world filled with both adversaries and allies. The ensemble includes talent such as Sikander Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Chunky Pandey, with direction by Nachiket Samant and production by Saleem Siblings.