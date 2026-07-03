Yash Applauds Huma Qureshi's Daring Role in 'Baby Do Die Do'

Actor Yash commends Huma Qureshi for her remarkable performance and production work in 'Baby Do Die Do'. He highlights her courage and dedication in making the action-thriller, released on July 3, a reality. The film features Qureshi as a skilled assassin, supported by a diverse ensemble cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:38 IST
Yash Applauds Huma Qureshi's Daring Role in 'Baby Do Die Do'
Yash praises Huma Qureshi in 'Baby Do Die Do' (File photo/ANI/Instagram@iamhumaq). Image Credit: ANI

Acclaimed actor Yash has lavished praise on his 'Toxic' co-star, Huma Qureshi, for her exceptional dual role as lead actress and producer in the newly released film 'Baby Do Die Do'. In a heartfelt Instagram story, he shared the film's poster, emphasizing Qureshi's challenging journey to success.

"Success comes in many forms, but @iamhumaq chose the difficult path," Yash remarked. He explained how the production process was fraught with late nights, budget battles, and unyielding belief in a script that others dismissed. Yash expressed immense pride in Qureshi, acknowledging her performance as a quiet yet commendable act of bravery.

The film, which debuted in theaters on July 3, casts Qureshi as a female assassin, propelling her into a complex world filled with both adversaries and allies. The ensemble includes talent such as Sikander Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Chunky Pandey, with direction by Nachiket Samant and production by Saleem Siblings.

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