Salah's Surprising Return Boosts Egypt Ahead of Australia Clash

In a surprising turn of events, Mohamed Salah is set to lead Egypt's charge against Australia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash on Friday. The Liverpool star has shrugged off a hamstring injury that had previously cast doubt over his participation, providing a timely boost to Egypt's offensive setup. Salah's return was confirmed after he successfully participated in the squad's pre-match training sessions, as reported by Reuters.

The inclusion of Omar Marmoush alongside Salah forms part of Egypt's revamped attack, replacing Mahmoud Trezeguet. However, the Egyptian side faces challenges in defense, with enforced changes due to injuries ruling out left-back Ahmed Fatouh and center-back Mohamed Abdelmonem. To compensate, Karim Hafez and Yasser Ibrahim have been drafted into the defensive lineup, while the returning Hamdy Fathy anchors the midfield alongside Marawan Attia.

Australia approaches the game with an unchanged lineup, maintaining the same XI that secured a draw against Paraguay in their final group-stage match. Despite making multiple changes for that fixture, head coach Graham Arnold opts for continuity, though the team will still miss the experienced Mathew Leckie due to injury.