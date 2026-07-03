India's Rising Stars: Meet the Athletes Poised for Commonwealth Glory

The Commonwealth Games, known for unveiling new athletic talents, is gearing up to be a monumental platform for India's emerging sports stars. This year, athletes like Praveen Chithravel, Preeti Pawar, and Rohit Yadav are poised to shine at the event scheduled from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow. Their recent form suggests genuine medal prospects.

Praveen Chithravel, a promising name in Indian athletics, has showcased remarkable prowess in triple jump. Having set a national record, he enters the Commonwealth Games with a series of impressive performances, including a gold medal at the Inter-State Athletics Championships 2026 with a leap of 16.92m. His technical consistency and competitive spirit make him a strong candidate for a podium finish.

Boxer Preeti Pawar, aged 22, has swiftly emerged as a formidable force in women's boxing. Her adept technique and fearlessness have been evident as she clinched gold at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026. Preeti's victories over top international opponents bolster her chances for Commonwealth success, making her a crucial competitor to watch.

In javelin throw, Rohit Yadav stands out as one of India's budding talents, inspired by the success of Neeraj Chopra. With solid technical skills, Rohit recently achieved gold at the Inter-State Athletics Championships 2026, recording a monumental 87.05m throw. His steady progression and competitive experience render him a notable contender for a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games.

These athletes, honed by rigorous training at the Inspire Institute of Sport, are set to challenge for top honors in Glasgow, epitomizing India's growing prowess in athletics and boxing on the global stage.