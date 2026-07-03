Lewis Hamilton's Silverstone Sensation: A Homecoming Triumph

Lewis Hamilton clinched pole position for the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone, relishing the support of the home crowd. Hamilton finished fastest, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli close behind. The event marked Hamilton's first pole this season and ninth at the historic circuit, thrilling fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lewis Hamilton Continued His Long Love Affair With Silverstone By Seizing Pole Position For Saturdays British Grand Prix Sprint Race As His Home Crowd Hailed Their Ferrari Heros Achievement The Seventimes World Champion Was Fastest In Sole Practice And All Three Phases Of Fridays Qualifying Session | Updated: 03-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 23:04 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Silverstone Sensation: A Homecoming Triumph
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton delighted home fans by seizing pole position at the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone, a circuit where he has repeatedly enjoyed success.

The seven-time world champion clocked the fastest lap in every phase of Friday's qualifying session, ending with a time of one minute 28.376 seconds.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli trailed by just 0.011 seconds. The pole win marks Hamilton's first this season and his ninth at Silverstone since debuting with McLaren in 2007.

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