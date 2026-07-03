Apatani Fashion Week 2026: A Celebration of Heritage and Style

The grand finale of Apatani Fashion Week and Apatani's Next Top Model 2026 concluded on a high note on July 2, 2026, in the scenic Hija village of Arunachal Pradesh's lower Subansiri district. The event was a vibrant celebration of the Apatani community's rich cultural heritage, indigenous fashion, and emerging modeling talent.

Kicking off with a welcome address by the Vice Chairman of the Sillang Diting Dree Festival Celebration Committee, the evening was filled with impressive runway presentations by designers Hibu Ollo, Leegang Ozeen, and Taru Monya, who seamlessly blended Apatani traditions with contemporary fashion aesthetics.

The audience was entertained with captivating cultural performances from the Dani Haj Puna Clan, SDDFC Daminda Dance Committee, and Diirey Nyimung Dance Group. A musical performance by the renowned singer Bullo Tajung added to the festivities. Additionally, Tasso Hinda, Sponsor and Managing Director of PH Construction, addressed the attendees with a special speech.

The themed grand finale presentation, "Colors of Apatani," showcased finalists in traditional attire and contemporary fusion ensembles, embodying the evolution of indigenous fashion while preserving the essence of Apatani identity. Deviating from the norm, the winners and runners-up were crowned in their traditional attire, highlighting the significance of cultural pride and authenticity alongside their modeling accolades.

The competition recognized outstanding participants with various subtitle awards, such as Best Runway Walk (Tapi Kanya) and Emerging Model Talent (Hiinyo Rilung). The main title winners included Tadu Bini from Mudang Tage Village and Nani Hao from Bulla Village, among others. Winners received trophies, cash prizes, and recognition from esteemed guests and fashion professionals.

Organized under Apatani Fashion Week, the event served as a meaningful platform for indigenous designers, weavers, artisans, and aspiring models, while promoting the preservation, innovation, and global appreciation of Apatani textiles and cultural heritage. Through fashion, it inspires younger generations to embrace their roots proudly, showcasing indigenous excellence on larger stages. (ANI)