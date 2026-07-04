FDA's Sevoflurane Probe: Safety Concerns for Venezuelan Descent Patients
The FDA is investigating sevoflurane anesthetic after reports of neurological complications in patients of Venezuelan ancestry, linked to a rare genetic variant.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an investigation into the safety of sevoflurane and other general anesthetics. This follows reports of severe neurological complications and fatalities in patients of Venezuelan descent post-anesthesia, possibly due to a rare mitochondrial genetic variant.
Published scientific studies have highlighted cases in both adult and pediatric patients, pointing to sevoflurane as a common factor. This anesthetic is widely used in medical practices. The FDA's probe underscores the need for deeper research into potential genetic predispositions affecting drug safety.
This development raises crucial questions about genetic influences on anesthetic safety, urging the medical community to adopt more precise, personalized approaches to anesthesia management.